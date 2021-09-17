Inside a US abortion clinic in its final days

A Supreme Court decision has allowed states to ban or severely restrict the ability for women to get abortions, and nowhere was this felt more immediately than in the state of Arkansas, where so-called 'trigger laws' forced its last abortion clinic to close.

The BBC spent the final days inside the clinic with medical staff and doctors as they came to terms with a ruling that overturned Roe v Wade after nearly 50 years.

Produced by the BBC's Sophie Long and Sam Granville, filmed and edited by Ian Cartwright.