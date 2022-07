The Oak fire blazing near Yosemite National Park is California's largest wildfire this year. Firefighters are battling to get the flames under control, but the fire has already destroyed 20,000 acres of land and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

The BBC's James Clayton met one family as they returned to see what was left of the home they had fled.

Produced by Samantha Granville, Chuck Tayman and Ben Derico