People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods
Residents in eastern Kentucky are being airlifted to safety after the region was hit by the worst flooding in decades.
Troops from the National Guard are using helicopters to rescue people who have been left stranded.
Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear said the rescue operation was ongoing and he expected emergency crews to "be finding bodies for weeks".
President Joe Biden has declared the floods "a major disaster" and ordered federal aid to help local rescuers.