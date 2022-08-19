Frank Stella: 'Competing with mother nature is tough'
Legendary artist Frank Stella reflects on his latest project, a massive exhibition of recent sculptures on a ranch outside of New York City.
For over 60 years, Stella has been one of America's leading artists, and a key figure in the abstract minimalism movement.
But after becoming seriously ill for over six months, the 86-year-old says his future remains uncertain.
"It changed the way I see things and everything."
Video produced by Bill McKenna and shot by Henry Morton
Photos: Frank Stella / DACS, London / ARS, New York