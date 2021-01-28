Why are these Americans turning in their guns?

In the United States, there are more guns than there are people.

In light of recent mass shootings and heightened gun violence, the city of Houston, Texas recently held a gun buyback event.

Hundreds lined up for hours to hand their firearms over to police in exchange for some money.

But not everyone there was necessarily against guns. Angélica Casas has the story.

