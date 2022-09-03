Duane Hansen has set a new Guinness World Record for riding 38 miles (61km) in a giant pumpkin.

He grew the 846lb (384kg) pumpkin in his garden with the aim to beat the 25.5 mile record, set in 2018.

Duane travelled down Missouri River and broke the record on his 60th birthday on 27 August.

