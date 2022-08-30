A truck has spilled more than 150,000 tomatoes across a busy motorway in the US state of California, causing seven cars to crash.

Cars drove over the squelching tomatoes, creating a dangerous slurry of tomato juice, oil and dirt.

Three people had minor injuries and a fourth is in hospital with a broken leg, California Highway Patrol said.

