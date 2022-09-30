Hurricane Ian: 'Worst thing ever in my whole life'

At the Sunseekers mobile home park in North Fort Meyers, residents have had almost no outside help so far, a day after the devastating direct hit from Hurricane Ian.

But in the close-knit community, neighbours are banding together to help each other.

Still reeling from the trauma of the storm, the first day has been an ordeal as residents wade through water to assess the damage. But it is the long-term cost of repairs in the weeks to come that worries them most.