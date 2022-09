Teams from the United States Coast Guard and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have began airlifting residents out of Sanibel Island, in southwest Florida.

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people live.

Authorities in Florida say more than 700 rescues on and around Sanibel Island have been done by air in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.