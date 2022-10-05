Sandy Hook dad: Trolls said I killed and dismembered my son
In hard-hitting testimony, parents whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have described how they suffered from the conspiracy theories peddled by radio host Alex Jones.
A Connecticut court is currently hearing a defamation case against Jones to decide what damages he should pay.
Father Mark Barden described how, following Jones' lies, an online conspiracist accused him of dismembering and murdering his own son.