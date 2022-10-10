When a Texas high school locked down after reports of a gunman, scores of parents refused to leave it to police to handle.

One family described to the BBC what happened inside and outside the school as officers burst into classrooms and parents tried desperately to get their children.

The incident reflects wider anxiety about the threat of school shootings following the massacre in Uvalde in May,

Police in the city say they hope to regain the community's trust by working with the school district to improve communication in future.

Video by Angélica M Casas and Grace Conley