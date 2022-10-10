Officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's car park

A police officer in San Antonio, Texas has been fired after shooting a teenager in a McDonald's car park.

Police say the officer, James Brennand, arrived at the fast-food joint after receiving a call about a possible disturbance. The officer believed the car the boy was in was a vehicle that had escaped him the night before.

The 17-year-old was eating a burger with a friend when the officer opened his door. The boy backed up the car, and struck the officer with the door.

The officer then shot at him multiple times. The boy was wounded and is in hospital, his lawyer says.