The Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida drew the attention of the world and sparked a national youth movement against gun violence.

But when the gunman who killed 17 pleaded guilty, it was just the beginning for the families of those killed.

Nearly five years later, they are wrestling with how to find justice for such a heinous act as a jury decides whether the gunman deserves life in prison or the death penalty.

Filmed and edited by Alexandra Ostasiewicz