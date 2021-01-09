Steve Bannon briefly spoke to journalists outside of court, ahead of his sentencing for refusing to co-operate with the congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot.

The former adviser to Donald Trump walked past shouts by protestors yelling “traitor”.

He served as Mr Trump's chief strategist in the early stages of his presidency but left this role in 2017; he was said to have been an unofficial adviser to the former president at the time of the riot on 6 January 2021.

Mr Bannon, 68, denies wrongdoing and is expected to appeal his conviction.