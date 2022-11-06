Dramatic video shows a woman being pulled to safety with a rope on the side of a high-rise apartment block in New York.

Firefighters rescued her from the 20th floor of the burning building in Manhattan.

At least 38 people were injured in the blaze that New York City Fire Department said was caused by a lithium-ion battery connected to an e-bike or e-scooter.

The city's chief fire marshal warned these types of fires have been increasing.