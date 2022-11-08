Donald Trump has cast his vote.

The former president voted in person at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

When asked by journalists if he was considering running for the presidency again in 2024, he said his announcement next week would be "a very exciting day for a lot of people".

Mr Trump was referring to comments he made at a campaign rally in Ohio on Tuesday, when he said he said he would make "a very big announcement" on 15 November.

