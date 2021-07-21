Divers looking for World War Two aircraft wreckage off Florida have found debris from the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Newly-released footage filmed in May 2022 shows the moment it was discovered.

Challenger broke apart shortly after take-off. All seven people on board lost their lives.

Bill Nelson, Nasa administrator, said: "This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us."

