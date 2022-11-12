Two vintage World War II planes have collided in mid-air during an air show in the US state of Texas.

The planes, one of them a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, were taking part in a commemorative air show near Dallas on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two aircraft, or if anyone survived.

