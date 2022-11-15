Michelle Obama on marriage, Martinis and knitting

Michelle Obama is sharing her tips for dealing with life's ups and downs in her new book The Light We Carry. The former first lady gives examples of obstacles she has overcome in her own life and says 'everything that I am today is the result of me pushing past my comfort zone'. BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty caught up with the author for a quick-fire round of questions, inspired by the book.

