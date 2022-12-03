The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted high profile stars at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston, US.

William and Kate shook hands and spoke with actors including Rami Malek and Catherine O'Hara as well as US climate envoy John Kerry.

Prince William created the annual award evening to fund projects that aim to save the planet.

Five awards were given out at the ceremony, to winners from the UK, India, Australia, Kenya and Oman.