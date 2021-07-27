The family of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the 6 January riots, refused to shake hands with Republican leaders Mitch McConnel and Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

The family was in Washington DC for the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony.

The medal is the highest honour Congress can bestow, and was being given to law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the riots.

The footage shows three family members shaking hands with Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, before passing quickly by Mr McConnel, the Senate minority leader, and Mr McCarthy, the minority House leader.

Gladys Sicknick, Brian's mother, told CNN she thought the Republican leaders were “ two-faced" for praising the efforts of the Capitol police while supporting former President Donald Trump.