The wife of Brittney Griner, who has been released from jail in Russia, has thanked those who helped to release her.

Speaking alongside President Joe Biden she said her family was now whole.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony.

The US and Russia have exchanged the US basketball star for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.