Thousands gathered in Chicago to celebrate their furry fandom in the 2022 Midwest FurFest.

The event was created to help form a sense of community and to celebrate art and performance.

The majority of furry fans harbour relationships and connections online, making the convention the perfect place to meet furry friends face-to-face.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.