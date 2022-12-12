The city of Richmond, Virginia, has removed its last statue honouring the rebels in the American Civil War.

The former Confederate capital took down the monument to Confederate General AP Hill on Monday.

Since the death of George Floyd in 2020, the US movement to purge all remaining symbols of the pro-slave-owning Confederacy has gathered momentum.

Richmond has already removed statues honouring Confederate General Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.