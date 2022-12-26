Freezing conditions cause chaos in North America

Americans and Canadians faced Christmas Day disruption as a severe winter storm caused power cuts and travel restrictions across North America.

A driving ban has been imposed in New York state's Buffalo area, where even emergency service vehicles have been stranded in the snow.

Canada also saw cancelled flights and four people died when a bus rolled over on an icy road near Merritt.

At least 34 people are known to have died in the US due to the winter storm, and thousands have been left without power.

