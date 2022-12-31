Nala the dog went missing after she was separated from her owner during a Christmas Eve hike in the snowy mountains near Waterfall Canyon, Utah.

She had to spend Christmas Eve night alone after her owner failed to find her. When he found Nala she was above the waterfall but he was unable to get to her because of the steep and icy terrain.

He reported her missing to the authorities and Weber County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team were able to locate her.

The team rescued Nala and returned her to her family by the end of Christmas Day.

