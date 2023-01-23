The boy who caught a great white shark

An ordinary family fishing trip took a surprising turn when 12-year-old Campbell Keenan reeled in a great white shark.

The boy and his mother were on a charter fishing boat off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he felt a bite on his line.

It took close to an hour to reel in with help from the crew, and what they found surprised them all.

