How eating oysters could help protect the coast

The Louisiana coastal wetlands are being washed away, leaving the region more vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding.

Now, restaurants in New Orleans are recycling their oyster shells so they can be used to build sea walls.

A video by Anna Adams and Richard Kenny.

