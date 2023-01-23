The suspect in a shooting near Los Angeles - in which 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded - has been found dead by the police.

He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a white van, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Armed police had surrounded the van in a carpark in Torrance, about 30 miles (48km) from the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park.

Police have identified the suspected gunman as Huu Can Tran, aged 72.

The mass shooting took place at a dance venue in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations.