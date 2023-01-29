The nurse using humour to highlight burnout

Canadian nurse John Dela Cruz joined TikTok during the Covid pandemic, when he saw a video on the platform asking people to post about undervalued professions.

He filmed a short video and went viral overnight. He now has 3.5 million followers.

As nurses strike in New York City and in the UK, he continues to channel humour as he highlights the challenges of the profession.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.