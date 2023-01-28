Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee.

Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he is pulled over by police at a traffic stop - the authorities have since said they've been unable to substantiate the officers' claim he was driving recklessly.

Mr Nichols died in hospital three days later. The five officers were fired and charged with second degree murder and other charges.

The BBC is reviewing all of the footage released and will be updating this video.