Downward dogs in pup-filled yoga class

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals teamed up with a gym in Sacramento, California to bring some furry friends into workout classes, and it's all for a good cause.

Downward dog is easy in this yoga class as pups and rabbits join in. The event raises money for shelter services like spay and neutering and vaccinations.

