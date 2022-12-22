Since last spring, more than 45,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, outnumbering the total number of people previously in the city’s shelters.

The city is pressuring the Biden administration to help it deal with an influx of migrants that has overwhelmed its homeless shelter system and led to the mayor declaring a state of emergency.

President Joe Biden is facing growing calls from fellow Democrats to help cities and towns feeling the burden. The BBC's Nada Tawfik visited an organisation providing housing for some of the migrants.

Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial and filmed by Andrew Herbert