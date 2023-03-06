Protests over Atlanta's police training centre escalated as fireworks, Molotov cocktails and rocks were thrown at officers and the building site.

There has been opposition to the site since it was proposed in 2021, with critics saying it is a vital green space for the city and the "lungs of Atlanta".

Tensions have risen since police shot and killed a 26-year-old activist during a January raid to clear the site.

Police have made 35 arrests so far and say construction equipment was set ablaze. The Atlanta Police Department reported that no officers were injured during the clash.