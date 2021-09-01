Tyler Vargas-Andrews cried as he recounted his experience of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

The former US Marine, 25, was one of several US military personnel tasked with protecting Kabul's airport on 26 August, when two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban during the US evacuation.

Thirteen US soldiers died in the bombing, along with 170 Afghan civilians.

He was speaking during the first of a series of Republican-led hearings examining the Biden administration's handling of the pull-out.

