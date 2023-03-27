Residents of Rolling Fork in Mississippi told the BBC about the moment a tornado tore through their town.

BBC correspondent Sophie Long visited the scene to see the devastation first hand and heard from people who were there when the tornado struck.

At least 25 people have died in the state, as well as one confirmed death in the neighbouring state of Alabama.

