Tornadoes that tore through several US states including Arkansas and Illinois have resulted in several deaths and widespread damage to buildings.

Jessica Bahena Hernandez was at a heavy metal gig in Illinois when the roof caved in. She said she narrowly avoided it collapsing on her.

"It was scary because like my first thought when I saw it was more that literally could have been me five minutes prior," she said.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly