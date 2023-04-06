Donald Trump's historic court appearance in 77 seconds
Donald Trump made history in New York on Tuesday, becoming the first US president to be criminally indicted.
He returned to Florida immediately afterwards, where he said the case was "an insult to our country", claiming, without evidence, that his indictment was a case of election interference.
Watch his day in 77 seconds.
