Hollywood Beach: Waterspout crashes onto beach full of people
Video from a CBS news helicopter shows the moment a waterspout crashed onto a beach full of people.
Strong winds sent one man flying backwards but luckily to no harm at Hollywood Beach, Miami.
The waterspout dissipated when it reached the shore so did little damage apart from the scattered beach chairs and tables.
