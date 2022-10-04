Arkansas father arrested for piercing son's ear

Police in Arkansas say they arrested Jeremy Sherland after they were contacted by the local school's resource officer who was concerned about the teen's welfare.

According to a statement by Tontitown Police Department, Mr Sherland's son claimed "his dad was drunk and put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear." Mr Sherland committed a felony for “performing body art on a person under 16 years of age," the report said.

Mr Sherland was released on bond and his family is raising money online to cover legal fees.