At the end of a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden invited South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to sing the song American Pie.

Mr Yoon took the mic and belted out the first verse in English (and in tune).

Mr Yoon is in Washington to discuss a range of issues, and has secured a landmark deal with the US to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

