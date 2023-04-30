US President Joe Biden said 92-year-old tycoon Rupert Murdoch made him look like singer Harry Styles, and joked that he was friends with one of the US founding fathers, James Madison, at an annual press dinner.

The president traditionally faces friendly jibes in front of journalists at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Mr Biden, aged 80, has announced he plans to run for re-election, and took aim at critics who think he is too old to do so.