A fan filmed Taylor Swift as she interrupted her hit song Bad Blood to stop a security guard ejecting a woman from her Philadelphia concert.

Primary school teacher Kelly Kelly was at the show on the weekend, dancing in front row seats with her sister and friends.

She told the Good Morning America show, broadcast on ABC, that a security guard, "Just kept telling me to stop, he kept telling me to calm down and, like, not to dance...and I guess she noticed."

"She yelled at him to leave me alone, and that I wasn't doing anything wrong."

Kelly also revealed she received free tickets to see the show in Philadelphia again.

