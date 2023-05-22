Writers pay protest interrupts Warner Bros CEO speech

David Zaslav, the boss of entertainment company Warner Bros Discovery, was giving a speech at a Boston University graduation ceremony when he was interrupted by students shouting "pay your writers", in support of the writers strike in the United States.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for three weeks, seeking better pay and contracts for TV and film screenwriters.

During the speech, graduates turned their back on Mr Zaslav, and some protesters also gathered with banners outside the campus.