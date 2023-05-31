Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car drove through a wildfire, with flames and smoke on both sides of a highway, in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The eastern Canadian city of Halifax has declared a local state of emergency after the wildfire caused evacuations and power outages.

This month, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency, after wildfires forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

