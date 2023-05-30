Nine people have been injured, including children, after gunfire broke out at Hollywood Beach in Florida, on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the shots were fired following an altercation between two groups that escalated.

"I saw a young man that was on the ground bleeding and they were applying pressure to prevent the bleeding. Also, saw a lady that was very upset. I think she had a wound to her leg," a witness told CBS News' Miami reporter Chelsea Jones.

Those injured were taken to hospital, with one person in surgery and others in a stable condition.