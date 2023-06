Footage released by US Coast Guard shows a crew member swimming through rough seas to rescue a dog trapped on a beach

The German Shepherd was injured after falling about 300ft (90m) down a cliff, and ended up trapped on an inaccessible beach in Oregon’s Ecola State Park.

The dog was airlifted from the beach and returned to her owner, who after a visit to the emergency vet told the Coast Guard that she is “doing just fine."