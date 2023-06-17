President Biden closes gun control speech with 'God save the Queen'
President Joe Biden was speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, calling for tougher gun control laws when he seemingly confused the audience by closing his speech with the phrase "God Save the Queen".
Videos of the president's unusual sign off quickly started circulating online, with social media users questioning what he meant.
The White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Olivia Dalton, later responded to reporters by saying the president was "commenting to someone in the crowd".