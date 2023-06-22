The debris of the Titan submersible that was found near the wreckage of the Titanic is consistent with a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber", according to Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.

The announcement came after reports that debris had been found in the search for the missing submersible that was carrying five people.

"On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families," he added.