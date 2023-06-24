A Louis Tomlinson concert being held at the Red Rock Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado was called off before it started, after fans were injured during an intense hail storm.

West Metro Fire Rescue department announced that up to 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, with some suffering broken bones and cuts.

The former One Direction star posted on Twitter that he was "devastated" and that he "hopes everyone's ok".

